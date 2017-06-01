5 quirky dance steps from Salman Khan’s Tubelight song Naach Meri Jaan that you have to try out with your brother!

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is inching closer to release. With Eid treats, we will also get to watch the family entertainer in theaters on June 23. The movie revolves around Laxman, played by Salman, who is fondly called ‘tubelight’ by his town folks, as he is a little slow. His brother, played by his real brother, Sohail Khan, goes missing in a war. Well, that is enough information for you to deduce that this movie is going to make you cry, and go and hug your sibling, no matter how much they irritate you.

The latest track, titled Naach Meri Jaan, from Tubelight released today, and it is a delight. We see the camaraderie shared by the Khan brothers on screen, and they look utterly cute. Even the brother bonding from Veer has got nothing on this one, as Naach Meri Jaan has some of the most adorable dance steps ever. Remo D’Souza is the man behind the quirky choreography of this song, and he has done a fab job. Well, if you and your brother are as thick as Monica and Ross from Friends, who would have living room dance routines, then you have to try out these dance steps. We bet you guys will be the life of the party when you perfectly copy Salman and Sohail from this song! Also Read: Tubelight song Naach Meri Jaan: Salman Khan and Sohail Khan celebrate Bhaihood in this foot-tapping dance number – watch video

If you aren’t copying this step right now, are you even siblings?

When your parents go away leaving the responsibility of the house on you two guys!

The best way to make up after you make your brother cry by telling him he was adopted!

When you both have scored bady on tests and now parents have nothing to compare!

The victory dance that you both can do when mom let you go off with just a warning!

Watch the full song here:

Did you like the song? Tell us in comments below!