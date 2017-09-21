5 reasons we have laid our bets on Padmavati as the film of 2017!

If the #MumbaiRains had put us in a slightly sleepy mood, then it was Deepika Padukone who made us sit up by announcing that Rani Padmavati is arriving tomorrow with the sunrise. We don’t know if the sun will step out from behind the clouds but what we know is that all eyes will be on the first teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. One of the most awaited films of 2017, the film’s teaser will be unveiled early morning. The film is based on the life of Chittor’s valiant queen who committed Jauhar (self-immolation) rather than surrender to the lust of the Khilji conqueror, Allauddin Khilji who was mesmerized by her stunning beauty. (Also Read: Padmavati logo out! Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s film will be regal – view pic)

In the second half of 2017, there is focus on three films Padmavati, Tiger Zinda Hai and Golmaal Again. However, Padmavati is a bigger film than these two for distinct reasons. The film has been shot on a massive scale on a huge budget. Deepika and Ranveer Singh have literally lived the parts of the main characters. Plus, we have Shahid Kapoor as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh. Here are five reasons why Padmavati might be the biggest film of the year…

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone Jodi

Like Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan – Kajol, the pairing of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is proving to be one of the most iconic ones in recent times. They have worked hard for the project. As per rumours, the rumoured lovebirds were told to stay away from the public life as a couple so that people could accept them as Padmavati – Khilji. Ranveer also spoke about how Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not want him to have even a glint of love when he looked at her during the shoot. The pair have proved their sizzling chemistry in Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013. (Also Read: First look of Padmavati will be out tomorrow! Here’s all you need to know about Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s film)

Controversy sells

There is no doubt that there is a lot of curiosity around Padmavati. The film fraternity was outraged when the Shri Rajput Karni Sena vandalised the sets in Jaipur in March, 2017. They were shooting at Jaigarh Fort. Post that, the sets in Kolhapur were destroyed. Repeated assurances were sent to the cultural bodies that there was no love-making sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film. This has ignited curiosity about the film even in those who are unaware of Rajput history and folklore.

Sanjay’s love for historical films

It is not easy to pull off a historical film. We have seen how Ashutosh Gowarikar failed with Mohenjo Daro and Ketan Mehta with Mangal Pandey. Though some pointed at inaccuracies in Bajirao Mastani, there is no denying that he made a successful Bajirao Mastani. Sanjay loves history, especially tales, which have a lot of emotion attached to them.

Shahid Kapoor – Ranveer Singh in one frame

We will see two extremely powerful actors sharing screen space in the film. While Ranveer has given his career best so far with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela (2013) and Bajirao, this is Shahid Kapoor’s first with the director. Both have well written roles and it will be interesting to see this clash of performances in the film reigned by Deepika Padukone.

SLB’s hat-trick

The talented filmmaker is on a roll in recent times as a producer and director. Padmavati’s success would mean a hat-trick for him at the box office. He invests a lot in his projects and is paying off with the new age audience.

Do you feel Padmavati is the biggest film of the second half of 2017? Let us know with your comments…