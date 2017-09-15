5 reasons why Amitabh Bachchan and Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 is topping the TRP charts

The BARC ratings are out. It is Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 that has become the No.1 show in the urban areas. Though the show has seen marginal changes, the old format still seems to be a favourite. Of course, we have Big B back with his charisma, baritone and warmth. Kaun Banega Crorepati has trounced the weekend reality shows like Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 to be the frontrunner. It is a huge thing for Sony, which was struggling after the poor show of The Kapil Sharma Show. Here’s what we feel worked for Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. (Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan dethrones Amitabh Bachchan from KBC 9 host seat and vows to take all his money – watch video)

There is no denying that many families love to watch Kaun Banega Crorepati. This is true for the 40 plus households with children. Besides, the presence of Amitabh Bachchan, the show has an element of thrill, which is related to money. It can be a very addictive proposition. Some get a lot of enjoyment from correctly answering the questions while others love the knowledge they get from the show. Parents also don’t mind kids watching the show due to the GK factor. KBC is airing on all days unlike the weekend reality shows, so the high viewership is not surprising.

Plus, there has been a deluge in the number of singing, dance and comedy shows on TV. While some of them have great talent, others seem very repetitive. That is not the case with Kaun Banega Crorepati. Likewise, there was a large section, which was bored (or rather disgusted) with the content being churned out on daily soaps. KBC is a good break and it is perhaps why shows like Naamkarann, Shani, Ishqbaaz are seeing slight dip in viewership.

This year, the engagement of the youth is greater as the channel is focusing on real heroes. There are no film promotions. It is a huge relief for TV audiences. We have had inspiring guests like the Indian National Women’s Cricket Team and Anand Kumar of Super 30, the IIT coaching facility for the under-privileged. Due to social media, there is a desire to know more about such people and Kaun Banega Crorepati is tapping into these real heroes. It is a very heart-warming initiative.

Lastly, we have Big B who enjoys a tremendous fan base all over. His charm is undiminished. We are seeing how much the contestants are enjoying with him. There is so much humour in every episode. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…