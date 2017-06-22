5 reasons why Ilayathalapathy Vijay will always be our favourite Tamil star

He’s not only one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema but also one of the humblest. His stardom may have reached unparalleled heights but he’s still the same old simple, low profile actor. When it comes to this star, any update about him instantly becomes a sensation online. I you haven’t guessed already, we are talking about Ilayathalapathy Vijay! Today is the Tmail rockstar’s birthday. On the eve of his birthday fans were treated to the first look and title of his 61st project. Needless to say it created a storm on Twitter and that still continues to trend. Today on this special day, along with celebrating his first look we want to celebrate Vijay the actor too! Here’s giving you five reasons why Thalapathy Vijay will always be our favourite Tamil star: Also Read: Thalapathy 61 first look OUT! film titled Mersal – view pic

Massy Swag – When he appears on screen, it instantly lights. His star power, aura, charm makes him one of those stars whose entry can’t be missed. Every Vijay entry is whistle worthy and you can never get tired of his larger than life image. When it comes to massy swag, Vijay is the ultimate king! Nobody else can boast of that kind of style and attitude.

Huge Fan base – When it comes to Ilayathalapathy Vijay, his fan base is massive! Any update aorund this Tamil star becomes a topic of discussion among fans on social media. For intsance, Vijay 61’s first look became a trending topic 24 hours prior to the launch. The anticipation and build up around any Vijay related news is seen to be believed! If thalapathy Vijay could assemble his fans together we are sure it would make up an entire country.

Social message – Along with dramatic and high-octane action sequences, every Vijay film gives away an important message. Usually, it pertain to a relevant social issue that leaves you thinking even after the movie is over. So his movies are not only about entertainment about about making a difference too.

Dialogue delivery – When Vijay delivers a dialogue, it becomes a one-liner by default! It’s not so much the dialogue but the way he says it! He immortlises the dialogue. They remain with you forever! He says them like he means it and that what makes it even more killer.

Low profile – It’s hard to believe, this massy, heroic actor is nothing like his on screen image, when the camera isn’t rolling. He in fact, keep a very low profile and isn’t even active on social media (Except for Facebook) This actor is known for humility and simple behaviour and that’s what ironically makes him a bigger star! He’s the classic example of simple living and high thinking.