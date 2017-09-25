5 reasons why Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER directed by AR Murugadoss cannot be missed!

Only two days away from one of the biggest releases of 2017 – SPYDER starring Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah and directed by AR Murugadoss. It’s one of the biggest action films of this year. After stylish first look posters, an intriguing teaser and an action packed trailer, fans are now eager for the release. The cast and crew have held events both in Chennai and Hyderabad as the film will release in Tamil and Telugu. At both events, the cast has spoken at length about their experience of working on the sets of SPYDER. After hearing of their experiences, the excitement for SPYDER has reached its peak. While you are already going to catch the film, here are five reasons why you just cannot miss Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER! Also Read: Spyder trailer: Mahesh Babu’s turn as a spy is damn stylish and promises to keep you on the edge of your seats

Mahesh Babu’s stylish avatar: For this actioner, Mahesh Babu takes on a sauve avatar. He plays a intelligence officer who is ready to take on any bad guy that comes his way. He badass and extremely skilled but he’s also extremely stylish! Well cut suits and trendy formal wear are a large part of Mahesh Babu’s look for this movie. There’s no doubt this is going to be one of his coolest avatars till date.

Mahesh Babu- AR Murugadoss’ collaboration: For the first time, Telugu star Mahesh Babu and and action director AR Murugadoss are teaming up for an action spy film. The fact that a Telugu star and a Tamil director were teaming had fans intrigued. This is one helluva combination we have been waiting for!

In Tamil and Telugu – This is the first Mahesh Babu film that will release in Tamil and Telugu. With this movie, the Telugu star is opening markets for himself in Kollywood. The fact that the actor has dubbed for the Tamil versions himself is giving Mahesh Babu the perfect edge! The film is all set to dominate not only in Tollywood but also in Kollywood markets.

High octane action stunts – Producers claim, this film is touted to be Thuppakki 2.0! So get ready for kickass stunts and edge of the seat action sequences. In the first teaser, we caught a glimpse of the hi-fi technology the film will take on! Not just Mahesh Bbau but his spyder-like camera will play a huge role as well! AR Murugadoss is all set to revamp the action genre with this film.

HIgh budgeted film – SPYDER has been made with great care. The director took almost two years to complete his hi-fi actioner. They have also been indulgent in terms of the budget – 125 crore! It’s a clear indication that AR Murugadoss has gone all out to make this actioner. That is reason enough to catch the film.