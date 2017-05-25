5 reasons why Naga Chaitanya’s Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam is the perfect flick to catch this summer

Finally, another movie apart from Baahubali:The Conclusion is hitting theatres! This movie stars Naga Chaiatnya and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The project is helmed by Kalyan Krishna. A fter a larger than life historical drama, gear up for a mad, entertaining family drama. The film has been produced by Annapurna Studios. The trailer opened to a great response. Fans can’t wait to catch this commercial entertainer. Here’s why we think Naga Chaitanya’s Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam is a movie to watch out for: Also Read: Rarandoi Veduka Chudham trailer: Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet’s crackling chemistry is the highlight in this family drama

Naga Chaitanya’s massy avatar – After being part of modern day romances like Ye Maaye Chesave and the Telugu remake of Premam, Naga Chaitanya is walking down a different road for this film. For Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, he has gone in for a massy typical role. In an interview with The Hindu, he explains why he went in for this traditional love story – “My dad believes that the path I chose to take so far has been that of urban, new-age romance. I grew up watching city-centric films, mostly in English, and hadn’t been exposed to B and C towns and those sensibilities. But I’m aware that an actor needs to cater to a large audience.”

Naga Chaitanya – Rakul Preet’s chemistry – When the trailer came out, the one thing fans couldn’t help gushing about was the chemistry these two actors shared. They were seen previously in Auto Sagar that also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu. But this time, only both fo them are the focus of attention. There is something very natural and effortless about the two. Also, both have great comic timing. So this is going to be a hialrious romantic film.

Music – Rarandoi’s music has been well received and how! Devi Sri Prasad is the man behind the peppy yet heart-warming album. The ones we have heard so far have been foot tapping and soulful. The songs have given us a good glimpse of what’s to come.

Family drama – This film is not only a love story but also a family entertainer. There is a little bit for everybody. This love story is also the union of two families and when two families get together, it has got to be fun!

Surprise action element – Just when we thought it was a heart-warming family drama, the trailer took a surprising turn when Naga Chaitanya’s took on an action avatar. It was far form his choclate boy image, he looked like somebody you don’t want to mess with. So, it’s love story, a family drama and there’s also some action to look forward to.