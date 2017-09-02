5 reasons why Pawan Kalyan is the perfect superstar of Tollywood

This veteran actor may have entered the world of films 21 years ago but his fan base is a staggering number even today, a reflection of his continued stardom. In fact through the years, his popularity has only grown and he has gone from being Chiranjeevi’s younger brother to Power star Pawan Kalyan! Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan does not boast of record number of films in his career yet, this man takes the numero uno position when its comes to fan base and popularity. So what is about this Telugu star that makes him the most liked? Today on his birthday, we will reveal to you Why Pawan Kalyan is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood:

Trademark style

This Telugu star’s distinct individuality makes him stand out among all. He flaunts a sense of style and attitude that has Pawan Kalyan written all over it. He is not for aping any other star’s mannerisms, not even his brother who is huge star himself. He holds his ground owing to his originality and humbled attitude.

Inspiration for the the youth

Pawan Kalyan caters to the masses but it is the youth that he specially guides indirectly. Through his films, he inspires the youth with relevant social messages and also makes it a point to addressed certain prevalent issues. His inclination towards politics also explains his responsibility towards the youth.

Cares about people

He was one of those few stars who actually believed in doing good for people and even made sure work was carried out to fulfill that intention. He made it very clear when he joined politics to represent the public, to give them a powerful voice that in turn could be put in good use.

Loves his fans

His unconditional love for his fans is no longer a secret. In 2015, he met an ailing fan whose w2ish was to meet the Power star. At an audio launch of one of his movies, when a fan was attacked by a gang, he personally nmet up with the fan to make sure he was okay. Lats year, when a Jr NTR fan stabbed a Pawan Kalyn over a heated argument. He visited the fan’s residence and even offered them financial support. Following this tragic incident, he requested his fans not to express their love for stars in violent ways.

Down to earth

His simplicity, humbled attitude and his no frills living makes him one of the most low profile superstars of Tollywood. Through the years, his down to earth nature has remained untarnished, and that, in a world where fame can easily get to you, is a commendable! Why wouldn’t one be a fan of a man like him?