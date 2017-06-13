5 reasons why Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is the next big thing after Baahubali

As the Baahubali mania finally settles down, fans now have another movie to look forward on that kind of scale – we are of course talking about 2.0! The film might be the sequel to Enthiran – The Robot, but only Rajinikanth as Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran will return in 2.0. Rest of the cast and the story is brand new. This time, Rajinikanth will have a face off with Akshay Kumar, who happens to be debuting down south with this film. The movie also stars Amy Jackson in a pivotal role. Reports suggest, she will be playing a robot. AR Rahman is composing the music for this Sci-fi actioner. Also Read: 2.0 first look poster: This thrilling face off between Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth is making us excited for 2017

While Bahaubali has set forth high standards and unbeatable records, 2.0 is definitely the next big thing after the magnum Opus. Here are 5 reason why we think Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2,0 keeps the Baahubali mania alive:

#Mahabharat might be the most expensive project till date, but 2.0 is any less grand. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 450 crore, which makes it the second film to be made on an exorbitant budget after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

#This film not only features Rajinikanth, the biggest superstar of the Tamil industry but also a Bollywood Biggie – Akshay Kumar. This is their first film together. Considering, the film boasts of big stars from different industries the movie has created a wide reach for itself across northern and Southern markets.

#The satellite rights of the sci-fi action flick was a sold for a whopping Rs 110 crore in all languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) to Zee Network.

#The theatrical rights of the Hindi version was sold for a whopping Rs 80 crore but the sci-fi film didn’t manage to beat Baahubali: The Conclusion that was sold for an astounding Rs 120 crore.

#2.0 will release in 15 languages across the world, while Baahubali, the biggest blockbuster released only in 4 languages.

#Just like Baahubali, 2.0 might also cross the Rs 500 crore as part of its pre-release business deals. As of now the film has already raked in Rs 190 crore (satellite and HIndi Theatrical rights combined) As per reports on IBT, the South theatrical rights might fetch Rs 150-175 crore. The overseas distribution right would reportedly fetch another Rs 120 crore. The report further takes into consideration the kind of money, 2.0 merchandise would fetch as well. Thus the total is predicted to amount to a whopping Rs 500 crore.

Why do you think 2.0 is the next big film after Baahubali?