5 reasons why we are psyched about the Hawa hawa track from Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan

Mubarakan will finally bring comedy back on the big screen and we are so glad about it. There is a serious dearth of movies which you can watch with your family and have a good laugh. Comedy has only become a part of main premises like romantic comedies or action thrillers. Thus Mubarakan is a film that we are definitely waiting for quite eagerly. Another reason which has made us more interested in the film is the Hawa Hawa song! Every kid, who grew up in the ’90s, remembers this song and loves to groove on it. Now that it is returning we were expecting something even better and tell you what, it’s much more than that. We got the privilege of watching the song beforehand and so, we are giving you five reasons why should be totally kicked about this reprised ’80s hit…

Return of an ’80s chartbuster

For someone who grew up in the ’90s, anyone who doesn’t know Hawa hawa by Hasan Jahangir knows nothing about music. It was all the rage. Nothing can stop us from dancing on that foot-tapping number. Even today, the song makes us hit the dance floor. Fortunately for us, Mika Singh tried to stay true to the old song and gave us a spectacular number. We bet that you will dance to it all night when it releases. Nothing can stop it from being an instant hit. (Also read: Mubarakan title track teaser: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz groove to the coolest party anthem of the year)

Arjun Kapoor – The swag-ster

Arjun Kapoor looks simply amazing in this song. With the way he tries to convince Ileana D’Cruz to fall for him will make you wish he was your man. The swag, the style – everything is just Hot Hot Hot!

Sizzling chemistry

Ileana and Arjun look really good together. From the trailer, you must have realised that they share a nok-jhok kind of a relationship. Here, too, it is evident and it is what makes the song all the more interesting.

Punjabi tadka

The ’80s number comprised of music boasting of a heavy western arrangement but this has the Punjabi tadka added to it. There is no chance that you won’t fall for this song.

Dance moves

We are ready to bet on the fact that you will be trying to learn the signature style from the song. It will be simply brilliant.

So stay tuned with us tomorrow, which is when the song releases.