5 reasons why we can’t wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Beech beech mein from Jab Harry Met Sejal

Jab Harry Met Sejal – a title that made many raise eyebrows and muffle a chuckle. Some were of the view that this may not be the real name since it’s one Shah Rukh Khan movie which didn’t have a title for the longest time. But it stuck and now it is the official title. Well, we chose to go with Mr. Shakespeare here and believe, ‘What’s in a name’ rather than getting too deep into this conversation. That’s because we have better things to talk about. Say for example, Shah Rukh Khan. How he defies age again with this film. Yes, we have discussed that earlier as well but then every time we watch him, we have to remind ourselves that though he is HOT AF, he is 51 and taken. That’s one of the many reasons why you should be waiting for the song Beech beech mein from the film with bated breath. Let’s give you some more reasons to do the same, just in case drooling over SRK is not enough…

#Party theme

It’s high time we get a song which will make us hit the dance floor the moment we hear it. Shah Rukh and Anushka‘s song from JHMS is touted to be just that. It will be one song you might just ask to be played on repeat at a disco. (Also read: Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 5: Five clues we got about the plot of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s romantic movie)

#Shah Rukh – the karoake guy

The actor will be seen doing karoke in the film which we haven’t seen him do much in films if we disregard what he did in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when Kajol, Rani Mukerji and he become the only people who can save their college’s annual function.

#Pritam patter of music beats

Pritam has provided the music to this song and we are ready to bet on the fact that Beech beech mein will be fantastic. The composer has never failed to impress us with his music and thus, we are waiting for the song to release.

#Steps to hook-up

Don’t get funny ideas. We are talking about the hook step! What’s a party song without a signature step? Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka will be seen flaunting the same in this song and it definitely will turn into a rage.

#Shah Rukh-Anushka’s swag

Now you know that they are roaming the whole world looking for a ring. However, we don’t know if they ventured into this club to look for the same, but they definitely have a really crackling chemistry. They look good together and the song will use that to the hilt.

BTW, the song releases tonight. If we just made your wait excruciating, we meant no offence, truly!