5 reasons why you should be really excited for Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Radha song from Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma‘s amazing chemistry in Jab Harry Met Sejal has already made us go crazy about this film. August is too far away for us now. There’s so much sexual and romantic tension between the two that we are craving to watch the whole movie. Of course, Shah Rukh Khan is doing strange things to our heart and mind every time we see him in the mini trail videos. He is only getting better with age, which is really unkind to people who are past 50. A regular 52-year old doesn’t look like that and thus you have set the standard a little too high now. He had said that after a long time, he is doing an out-and-out romantic film. We are so glad that he decided to do something like it. A mature love story from him is long overdue and Jab Harry Met Sejal may just be it. Now, after releasing mini trails, tomorrow you will get to see the first song of the film, Radha. Trailer? Well, wait some more.

Now coming to the song, we got the privilege of watching it beforehand and we will tell you why you need to prepare yourself before this sweet, serenading storm washes over you. Trust us, you will be reeling under its effect for a long time. (Also read: Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 3: Grumpy Shah Rukh Khan cannot stop ranting out on Anushka Sharma)

#LOL – Laugh out loud

Now from the mini trails, you must have figured out that Shah Rukh and Anushka bicker a lot in the film. Some of it is funny while some is plain weird since we still don’t know the context. But you will see some really cool comic moments in this song as well. Their nok-jhok will only multiply in this and we bet you will find it difficult to keep a straight-face. In fact, towards the end, Anushka’s comic twist will make you ROFL.

#Story time

Shah Rukh Khan will reveal something that all of us, at some point of time, have wondered about the Punjabis, which is as to ‘why do they sing so loudly?’ Well, the actor will reveal this secret finally and it has got something to do with tractors and farmers. We are not going to spoil the fun for you because we know the reason will make you smile too.

#Sexy Anushka

All this while we just saw a girl with a heavy Gujarati accent in Anushka, who is a lawyer and believes in signing indemnity bond with guys. But in this song, she will turn into a swan and make men skip a beat. She will turn really sexy in a red dress in Prague. We will leave the rest for the time when you actually see her.

#SRK’s abs are back

If you had almost fainted looking at SRK’s abs in Om Shanti Om, you might just collapse after watching this. His fantastic abs have returned and we have started to drool by just thinking about it. Damn! Do you need anymore reason to lose your sleep tonight in anticipation for Radha?

#The Imtiaz Ali special

You are aware how relatable Imtiaz Ali’s films are. His stories stem from the regular experiences between couples and thus always finds a lot of takers. Songs in his movies, too, have a definite relevance to the story. Remember ‘Heer toh badi sad hai’ from Tamasha? A sad song with an upbeat composition…only he could have thought of such an irony. Radha, too, will have his touch and this time, he has ingested Prague’s essence and its people’s mannerisms in it too.

Ah…we can’t wait to watch it on loop now. Release it already, Shah Rukh Khan!