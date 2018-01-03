5 records that Tiger Zinda Hai created for Salman Khan at the box office

The undisputed champion of the box office, Salman Khan has once again proved as to why he is considered the Sultan of Bollywood. After disappointing us with Tubelight, the Bhaijaan came back with a bang in his rugged and action-packed avatar in Tiger Zinda Hai. The espionage thriller didn’t only shatter records at the ticket windows but also made new milestones at the worldwide box office thanks to the leading man Tiger aka Salman Khan. (Also Read: Salman Khan joins forces with Amitabh Bachchan to endorse an edible-oil brand)

So Here’s looking at the benchmarks of Tiger Zinda Hai which has been added in the records book of Salman Khan…

Highest single day collection

With the collections of Rs 45.53 crore, on its third day (Sunday), Tiger Zinda Hai recorded the highest single day collection for a Salman Khan film, surpassing Prem Ratan Dhan Payo‘s collection which was Rs 40.35 crore.

Fastest entrant in the 100 crore club

Tiger Zinda Hai became the fastest entrant in the Rs 100 crore club by collecting Rs 114.93 crore in just three days. Coming to Salman’s previous records, Sultan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo had collected Rs 105.53 crore and Rs 101.47 crore respectively in their first three days while Bajrangi Bhaijaan had raked in Rs 102.60 crore.

Most number of 100 crore clubs

With Tiger Zinda Hai being the latest 100 crore film, Salman Khan now has 12 films in this coveted club, which is the most by any actor in the industry. His other films that have achieved this feat are Tubelight, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Jai Ho, Dabangg 2, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard, Ready and Dabangg.

Second fastest entrant to 200 crore club

While Tiger Zinda collected Rs 206.04 crore in its opening week, Sultan had raked in Rs 208.82 crore in its first seven days, but Sultan had the advantage of the 5-day extended weekend.

Most number of 200 crore films

Salman Khan has beaten Aamir Khan to have the most films in Rs 200 crore club. While Mr Perfectionist has four films in the list, which are 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal, with Tiger Zinda Hai the Dabangg Khan has five flicks which include Kick, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Apart from these milestones, if Tiger Zinda Hai crosses the Rs 300 crore at the domestic market than Salman Khan will be the only actor who will have three films in the Rs 300 crore club with others being Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.