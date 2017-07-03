5 romantic moments of Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhi-Pragya that sets the tone just right for the monsoons – Watch videos

Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) from Kumkum Bhagya are one of the most loved couples in the country. We can’t help but swoon over while watching them romance onscreen. The two have set such couple goals that no other television couple have been able to match up to it. Though in the show these two ALWAYS get separated after being inches away from starting a new life together, the makers ensure that the audience gets to see fleeting glimpses of their romance. Not just their romantic scenes, we also love their banter a lot. It’s cute to watch them argue right before she falls into his arms and they can’t seem to take their eyes off each other.

Abhi and Pragya’s love story has been one of the Top 5 favourites in the country, as far as the TRP game in concerned. The two recently got married on the show in a unique but romantic setting. They completed their wedding rituals in the forest while being chased by goons. Though they managed to hide and run away, they also indulged in PDA that’s sure to put a smile on your face. They are definitely one of the most good looking couples on television and you’ll feel all happy when you check out these romantic scenes of the two. (ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhi will make a more doting dad than Shivaay Singh Oberoi, feel fans)

Check out these romantic moments of Abhi and Pragya that’ll chase away your Monday blues.

