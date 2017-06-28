5 things to expect from Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos’s second trailer

Ranbir Kapoor’s first film as a producer, the musical-adventure Jagga Jasoos is up for a July 14, 2017 release. The first trailer of Jagga Jasoos was very well received by viewers and critics and the second trailer is all set to hit the web tomorrow. So nothing short of epicness is expected from it.

As the Jagga Jasoos trailer releases tomorrow, we’ve done some “Jasoosi” of our own.. below are the 5 things you can expect from the trailer.

Music – The movie’s songs have already been topping the charts and the trailer showcases more of Pritam’s genius since Jagga’s character stammers in the movie and his dialogues are often said in the form of a short song. Also read: Jagga Jasoos making video: Look into my eyes, Katrina Kaif tells Ranbir Kapoor when seagulls attack them

Adventure – From its first glimpse we’ve known that Jagga is going to be one helluva adventurous ride and the trailer shows more of Jagga and Shruti’s adventures across the world – from plane rides to trains to ostrich rides – this trailer has it all and more.

Cinematography– Ravi Varman’s cinematographic genius and Anurag Basu come together here to give us a movie that promises to be a visual masterpiece – every frame is beautiful in itself and the composition are true to what one can expect from a Disney movie.

Humour – You can see more of Jagga and Shruti’s quirky attics and their endearing chemistry – whether they are running from an enemy or running after one – Shruti’s accident prone character and Jagga’s curiosity shine through and make a hilarious combo. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif promote Jagga Jasoos on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs – view HQ pics

Emotion – Jagga Jasoos is the story of a son looking for his father and the trailer finally gives us a glimpse into the story. The touching father and son moments are bound to melt hearts!