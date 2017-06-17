5 things to expect from Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal ‘mini trails’

After doing films like Raees, Dear Zindagi, Fan, Dilwale, Happy New Year, Chennai Express etc. King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan returns back to the romantic genre with Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. A title less first look poster of the film was released last year in December and was release by Salman Khan. Followed by two new posters with the title Jab Harry Met Sejal, released a couple of weeks ago. And now as we reported yesterday, the first set of promos, called ‘mini-trails’ by the makers will hit the web on Sunday, June 17, 2017.

BollywoodLife were among the few one who happened to catch the much awaited promos and a song teaser. And we are here to tell you what you can expect from this love story by Imtiaz Ali:

A Hatke Love Story

Bollywood as an industry thrives on love stories. A rom-com is often considered the safest bet when it comes to the box office. But as umpteen number of rom-coms have been made in Bollywood, what novelty one can bring to the table. Well looks like this one is indeed different. Going solely by the promos we saw and our understanding of it, Jab Harry Met Sejal will have SRK and Anushka in a sort of contractual relationship, similar to what the contractual marriage of Anil Kapoor and Kajol in 1999’s Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. Bollywood has never seen a love story like that in ages and will be interesting to see Shah Rukh-Anushka indulging in a relationship…all for a contract. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan finally pays Ranbir Kapoor the winning amount for suggesting Jab Harry Met Sejal title and asks him to split it with Karan Johar

Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before ‘flirty’ avatar

Shah Rukh Khan is the legendary Raj and/or Rahul for the all the romantic hearts as he your quintessential lover boy. A soft hearted romantic guy who can do no wrong, well it’s time to meet Harry! Harry, in his own words, is ‘cheap’ and is a womaniser. He doesn’t hold back from flirting with woman or staring at them. It’ll be indeed exciting to see Shah Rukh Khan portray a lover who is not perfect, who is flawed.

Anushka Sharma as a sexy Gujarati geek

Anushka Sharma is usually seen as a chatterbox in her films. Her ‘bindaas’ characters have become her trademark but looks like it’s gonna change here in Jab Harry Met Sejal as she’ll be seen as a geeky (yet sexy) Gujarati girl.

Imtiaz Ali travels back to the light-hearted zone

Apart from his first two films Socha Na Tha and Jab We Met, and even Love Aaj Kal upto a certain extent. Imtiaz Ali is now known for creating love stories with a twist that delves into the dark territory of human emotions. Be it Rockstar, Tamasha or Highway, but it is all set to change with Jab Harry Met Sejal. Going by the promos it’s gonna be a light hearted family entertainer and will resonate with almost everyone. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals Imtiaz Ali signed him for Jab Harry Met Sejal because Ranbir Kapoor was busy with Jagga Jasoos – read exclusive details

Music

This is one aspect of Imtiaz Ali’s films that is always of grade A quality. From his first Socha Na Tha to his last Tamasha, music of Imtiaz Ali’s films have always been chartbuster and this won’t be any different. The song that’ll be out tomorrow is Radha sung by Divya Kumar. Going by that song the music has chartbuster written all over it.