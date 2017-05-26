5 things we noticed about Ranbir Kapoor at Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Karan Johar’s birthday bash but the actor seemed more angry than celebratory. He didn’t quite look like he was in a mood to party. He came to the party with Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Mukesh Ambani’s son. He was seen losing his cool over someone while driving, and joining him in the angry squad was Arjun. However, Aditya seemed calm and didn’t really bother about Ranbir and Arjun’s grumpy mood. Well, he was also going to party under the same roof as Katrina but we’re sure that wasn’t why Ranbir was so grumpy.

But we did notice quite a few things about Ranbir at the party that were different and new. Right from his recent ear piercing to his renewed friendship with Aditya, there were a lot of changes in the actor’s appearance this time. Ranbir is currently working on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Sanju baba was also present in the party with his wife Maanyata. We are guessing that Ranbir’s new hairstyle is a part of his look to play Dutt. We wonder why the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was so upset and angry in almost all the pictures. Was it the paparazzi or the traffic? (ALSO READ: Varun – Natasha, Alia – Sid, Tiger – Disha enter together at KJo’s bash; major #CoupleGoals you guys! View HQ pics)

Here are 5 things we noticed about Ranbir at Karan Johar’s birthday bash.

The ear-piercing

Ranbir is now sporting a black stud on his left ear. Now that’s new! It also kind of looks good on the actor if he wants to maintain his bad boy image.

He was seen with Aditya after a long time

There were reports that everything’s not well between best friends, Ranbir and Aditya, and that they had a fallout during Ranbir’s breakup with Katrina. But looks like they have decided to let bygones be bygones and came to the party together. For some reason, that makes us really happy!

Angry young man

We can’t say we haven’t seen him this angry ever but what is it that made Ranbir so angry? He is clearly frustrated with a lot of things.

The No-Date entry

The actor made an entry with his bros instead of getting a date to the party. Ah we like that, a lot!

Partied under the same roof as ex-girlfriend Katrina

Ranbir and Katrina’s breakup was not an easy one. It was an emotionally draining one, not for us but for them. We’re guessing that’s probably why Ranbir seemed a little upset.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.