5 things you need to know about Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa before the first look is out today

This year is special for all Nandamuri fans because Jr. NTR is taking on his most challenging role till date! It’s going to be a role and character he hasn’t taken on before. Fans are way too excited. What’s making this project all the more special – The makers are revealing the first look a day before the young Tiger’s birthday~ Woohoo! This is a great pre-birthday gift. We bet fans can’t contain their excitement! What treat for the fans. The look will be unveiled at 3:15pm tomorrow. Before the look is launched, here’s what you need to know about Jr NTR‘s Jai Luva Kusa. Also Read: Jr NTR releases the logo and title of his next – Jai Lava Kusa

#This film will star Jr NTR in a triple role for the first time. Yes, this is the first time, the young Tiger has taken on such a challenge. In fact, the first look will be based on this character.

#The film is directed Bobby of Gabbar Singh fame. The film will be produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, JR NTR’s brother.

#Vance Hartwell, Hollywood make-up artist of Shutter island and Lord of The Rings fame has been brought on board for this film. As Jr NTR would be required to wear prosthetics

#The film will star two female leads – Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas. There were rumours of Samantha Ruth Prabhu also being part of this project.

#Cinematographer C.K. Muraleedharan who helmed the camera for Aamir Khan’s PK will be cranking the camera for this one too.

Jr. NTR was last seen in Janatha Garage. The movie starred Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen. It was one of biggest Tollywood hits of 2017 as it collected Rs 100 crore in 5 days. The movie was praised for its unusual story line and its powerful starcast. Mohanlal- Jr Ntr’s chemistry was a talking point too!