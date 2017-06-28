5 times Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s pictures got the internet talking

Let’s not forget, even before Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor became an internet sensation, it was Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who took the internet by storm. The 19-year old is among the few who doesn’t care a damn about what the world thinks. From sharing her private life on social media to living her life on the edge, Navya has been quite a wild child that way. In fact, she doesn’t even fear the paparazzi culture considering even yesterday when she was caught with a mystery guy, she didn’t freak out but simply smiled her way out, calming down her guy friend instead. Now that’s Navya for you…What may come, she’s not going to bow down to your judgement.

But who can stop the gossip-mongers from doing what they are best at? Navya’s openness to social media soon backfired with people sensationalizing her pics left right and center. Her personal life quickly became topic of discussion…Here, we look back at the times when Navya made headlines for her (not-so) controversial pics!

The first time her bold selfies went viral

When she partied like nobody’s watching

When many assumed Navya is dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan

When she slipped into a bikini on a yacht party

When she made everyone question her relationship with this another guy friend from her school

Although Navya remains unaffected by this constant attention but her mum Shweta Nanda is very worried as she had recently issued an open letter stating, “She is a teenager, and as most young teens are wont to do, she likes to dress up, hang out with her friends, pose for pictures and yes, go out to parties (she has a deadline and is always home well before it is over). If she finds herself on a beach, she will wear beach-appropriate attire — namely, a swimsuit — as would any young girl anywhere. If there is music, she will dance much like her peers would. She will pout, she will preen, she will hang out with boys — the last time I checked, absolutely normal teenage behaviour!”

She adds, “Navya has a strong sense of self, so perhaps, it does not hurt her as much when in the comments section, people judge her, deride her, call her unattractive or scrawny. But you can well imagine what it would do to the self-esteem of a young, impressionable girl, who hasn’t asked to be thrust into the spotlight in this way. She is somebody’s child, a most treasured and beloved child. As a parent, I sit helpless. Unable to plug the flow of this filth that is distributed in the name of information and journalism, and all in the pursuit of hits and likes, leading to some kind of monetisation. In effect, they profit off pictures stolen from my daughter’s life. If there is rock- bottom, this would be it.”

