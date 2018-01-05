5 times birthday girl Deepika Padukone proved that she’s NOT just a pretty face!

Deepika Padukone has turned 31 today and is ruling Bollywood. After ruling the industry, she is ready to take on the West with her upcoming xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, alongside global icon Vin Diesel. After working in a few mediocre films, she finally got into her groove in 2012’s Cocktail along side Saif Ali Khan and since then there was no looking back for the babe. In fact, 2013 was the biggest year for her as she became the only Indian star to deliver not one or two but four Rs 100 crore grossers. And ten years into the industry she has become a force to reckon with. On her birthday, here are five times when Deepika Padukone proved that she’s more than just a pretty face. Take a look…

# She is one of the few who proved her critics wrong by successfully transforming from a model to a known actress.

# The actress spoke about depression in 2015 . Ms Padukone very courageously spoke about her condition on national television. She also started a foundation called The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which is dedicated to taking care of mental health. Deepika had said, “The Foundation and the cause we are championing are deeply personal to me. When we set up the Foundation, our intention was to reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way we look at Mental Health.” (Also read: Deepika Padukone will ring in her birthday with boyfriend Ranveer Singh in Sri Lanka)

# The Piku actress shut The Times Of India after they posted a story on their Twitter handle talking about her ‘cleavage show’. She blasted the daily as she tweeted saying, “Yes! I am a woman. I have breasts and a cleavage! You got a problem!!??”She further added, “Don’t talk about women’s empowerment when you don’t know how to respect women!”

# When she received the Filmfare award in 2016, she didn’t shy away from showing her true emotions. She shed a tear or two portraying how she felt about the film and awards’ importance. Also read: Deepika Padukone is so spectacular, I think she deserves the spot as 8th wonder of the world

# Not just in films, Deepika excels even in sports. Before joining films, she used to play badminton and was great at it courtesy her father Prakash Padukone. who was a professional badminton player.

Here’s to many more years of being badass. Happy Birthday Deepika!