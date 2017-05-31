5 times Shivangi Joshi aka Naira flaunted her sexy back – view pics!

In a short time, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi has acquired a huge fan following on TV. The girl got fame playing the role of Poonam on &TV’s show Begusarai, which had Vishal Aditya Singh, Sartaj Gill and Shweta Tiwari amongst other actors. However, her character ended after the leap and Shivangi became a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The girl became a household name as the prodigal Naira who returns home after a long time. She was a rebellious teenager who became an understanding daughter and is now the bahu of the rather demanding and snotty Goenka parivaar. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dadi refuses to allow Naira to pursue her dream, Naitik supports Naira)

Shivangi has spent her childhood in Dehradun and is quite a fashionista. A yoga enthusiast, she swears by her asanas. She also does gymming. While she might be dressed in contemporary Indian outfits on the show, Shivangi is quite the hottie in real life. She is also a trained Kathak dancer and loves to shake a leg. One of the reasons behind her popularity is her electrifying chemistry with co-star Mohsin Khan. The bond between the two made fans wish that they would date in real life too. So, you can imagine the happiness when Mohsin confirmed that they were indeed dating!

Here is a look at some of Shivangi’s sexy pictures on Insta. The pretty girl loves to flaunt her toned back. We guess that straight and chiselled back is a result of her asanas. Check out these pictures of the sexy Naira..

Shivangi won the Star Parivaar Award for her role of Best Patni and Best Jodi in the recently concluded ceremony. Fans are gaga over Mohsin Khan and her. On the show, she is now busy persuading Daadi (Swati Chitnis) to let her peruse her dance career. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates