5 times The Voice India Kids 2 winner Manashi Sahariah proved she has everything it takes to win

Manashi Sahariah made everyone proud last night after she was crowned the winner of Voice India Kids season 2. Along with the trophy, the winner also took home a whopping amount of Rs 25 lakhs as prize money. The 11 year old has always had what it takes to be a winner and we have seen it in her performances. In fact, her performance at the audition itself was so good we are not surprised she won this season. Manashi singing Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba literally made us groove in front of our TV sets. The small town girl has come a very long way indeed.

Speaking about how she feels after winning the show, Manashi told Indian Express, “Firstly I would like to thank the people of my village who always believed in my talent and supported my dreams. Having said that, I am truly blessed to have mentored under the guidance of Coach Palak because not only did she invest time and energy in me, she truly inspired me in my journey. The Voice India Kids has given me a reason to believe that talent finds its due platform. I have gained a lot on from this stage – friendship, love, respect and a teacher whom I will always treasure.” (ALSO READ: The Voice India Kids 2 winner Manashi Sahariah takes home the trophy)

Check out 5 of her best performances on the show.

Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Rambha Ho Ho Ho

The Breakup Song

Pyaar Kiya Humne Kya Bura Kiya

Manashi comes from a small district in Assam and could never find a trainer to polish her singing skills. The winner learnt it all from the internet and in fact, people from her village gathered funds to send her to Mumbai and participate in the show. Not only does she have a great voice but she also has a unique style of delivering performances which pretty much justify her winning the show. What are your thoughts on this? Which one of these performances do you love the most? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.