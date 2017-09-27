5 times when Hrithik Roshan proved to be a huge influence in Tiger Shroff’s career

For long the guru and the chela have been singing praises for each other, and now the universe has brought them together for a movie. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are coming together for a movie that is produced by YRF and directed by Siddharth Anand. It is said to be an action thriller, with Hrithik and Tiger locking horns with each other, and is scheduled to release in January 2019. Siddharth Anand had earlier directed Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang. Now he is working with Tiger Shroff for the Rambo remake.

Now we have often heard how Tiger Shroff says that he looks upto two people when it comes to his career – late MJ and Hrithik Roshan. While we have seen Tiger pay tribute to the King of Pop many times, the Hrithik influence looms large over Tiger’s personality and his career. Here are five such examples…

Dance like him

Starting from something which we observed just now, the Munna Michael trailer left us with no doubts that Tiger has emulated Hrithik completely in the film. Even the dance poses are similar to his. Here’s a glimpse of the same…

Now check Hrithik Roshan dancing…



Look like him

Tiger has even started to look like him. Picture this…

Body basics

We even found similarities in the way they had doled up themselves in their formative years in the industry. Guess Tiger is following his idol to the T.

Superhero bond

If that isn’t enough, he is the only young actor who turned superhero and emulated his superhero. Even the suit looks almost the same.

Now entering the YRF territory…with his idol

Hrithik Roshan has done two YRF movies till now – Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Dhoom 2. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff who has mostly worked with producers like Ekta Kapoor and Sajid Nadiadwala, will be working for the first time with YRF – every actor’s dream destination. And as a cherry on the top of the icing, he will has his idol Hrithik Roshan for company.

Bring it on! Presenting @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF in YRF’s next film. Directed by Siddharth Anand. Releasing on 25th Jan’19 #HrithikVsTiger — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 27, 2017

Now do you agree with us or not. Isn’t Tiger increasingly turning into a mirror image of Hrithik Roshan? That’s what you call idol love. You feel so passionately for your source of inspiration that traces of him start showing on you and Tiger, we love that bit in you.