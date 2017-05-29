5 videos of Priyanka Chopra that prove media in the west is smitten by her

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most famous Indian celebs worldwide. She has featured on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list, and that says a lot. The media in Hollywood is smitten by our Desi Girl! The number of international magazine covers she has graced is commendable. If there is a Best Dressed list coming out after an event by a publication in the West, be sure that you’d spot Priyanka on it. We have never seen any Bollywood star appear on as many Hollywood talk shows as her!

Priyanka is certainly the closest to global domination than any one else out there. Her infectious charm has a key role to play in it. I mean look at any of these interviews, and you’d know that the media in the west is head over heels in love with her.

The best Chelsea interview ever!

When Ryan and Kelly wanted to know all about her fantasy co-star!

When Rachael did not let Priyanka leave without having food

When Jimmy Fallon made sure Priyanka did not miss out on Holi

When Mario Lopez told her ‘I love you’

When Priyanka received the loudest cheer on The Talk

On work front Priyanka has Quantico season 3 in her kitty. And, that is the only confirmed project that we all know of. She has said that we will soon see her in three Bollywood projects but no announcements regarding that have been made. Reportedly, she has also signed her second Hollywood venture titled A Kid Like Jake, in which she will be playing a single mother navigating the school systems in USA for her kid. She will be seen in a supporting role while Claire Danes and Jim Parsons will be playing the leads. Waiting for an official confirmation, though!