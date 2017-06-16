50 days of Baahubali: 10 records set by the magnum opus that will be hard for future films to break

Baahubali: The Conclusion, the biggest blockbuster of all time has completed its 50 day run today. It’s nearly two months since the film released but the frenzy around Prabhas and Baahubali hasn’t died down yet! The film has set a classic example of quality cinema and unbeatable box office records across the world. SS Rajamouli took on a concept and created a world, no other filmmaker dared to before. In fact, it seems to be that Bahaubali has set the trend for larger than life films – Mahabharata, Sangamithra, Tiyaan to name a few. Today on this special occasion, apart from gushing about the film and its brilliant concept, we want to celebrate Baahubali’s unbeatable records that future films will find it hard to beat! Also Read; Baahubali: The Conclusion becomes the first movie to have the highest screen count in Kerala even after a 50 day run

#Baahubali is the only film that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a day! Yes, this film raked a whopping Rs 121 crore at the Indian Box office. The Hindi collection mined Rs 41 crore while the rest of the languages raked in Rs 80 crore! Now this a one of a kind record.

#Baahubali is the first South film that broke barriers and opened to a phenomenal response across all industries. This movie is truly a game changer that received a roaring response not only from Southern markets but also northern markets.

#Baahubali si the only film whose dubbed version performed brilliantly along with its original version. For those who didn’t realise, Bahaubali; The Conclusion is an original Telugu film, the rest are its dubbed versions. Hard to believe right?

#Baahubali became the first film to have the highest grossing opening weekend. The film at the end of its first weekend grossed a whopping Rs 500 crore worldwide!

#Baahubali: The Conclusion became the first film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club. While Dangal may beaten the magnum opus in the BO race, the film will always remain the first to have set a trend.

#Baahubali is the first film that earned a whopping Rs 100 crore at the North American BO.

#At the Tamil Nadu Box Office, it became the second highest grossing movie after Enthiran.

#Prabhas is the only South actor who committed to a single project after 5 years. Yes, Prabhas was offered multiple projects during this 5 year period but he turned them down!

#Baahubali is one among the most expensive projects made on a budget of Rs 450 crores.

#The film is the only one with the highest number of screens in Kerala even after a 50 day run.