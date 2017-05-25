6 reasons why you shouldn’t miss Johnny Depp’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.

But what else do you need to know about the latest entry in the series? Here’s few things that you must watch out for as Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge releases this Friday!

The Grandeur of the POTC Franchise

There’s a flashback, an epic sea battle, and a special heist sequence that makes you appreciate the scale of “Pirates of the Caribbean.” and bring forth the kind of “How did they do that?” wonder! Even before the film started shooting, its directors were drawing a direct line between the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” and this film. Early reviews and screenings have indicated that this is quite in sync with the awe and splendour of the first Pirates film!

Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar!

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” is mostly filled with great performances (the weak link being the two young people at the center of the movie) but the greatest performance comes courtesy of everyone’s favorite badass villain, Javier Bardem. For his extensive makeup as the cursed Captain Salazar, actor Javier Bardem endured anywhere from two to three hours in the makeup chair each and every day. Also read: Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 star Javier Bardem on playing Captain Salazar: I like to escape as much as I can from a black and white characterization – read exclusive interview

Spectacular VFX

One of the things that makes Bardem’s character so captivating are the visual effects used to bring him to life. For shooting on the ships, the production utilized its expansive “ship arena,” containing almost full-sized vessels mounted on sophisticated computerized gimbals and turntables developed by multiple Oscar®-winning special effects supervisor John Frazier. With two configurations of ships, 110-foot and 130-foot versions, and keeping the same chassis and carriage underneath, production designer Nigel Phelps and his team created more than ten different ships to build on top of them.

Johnny Depp Is Back!

Johnny Depp loves Jack Sparrow. He recently showed up to Disneyland and hid in the ride, frightening (and delighting) tourists and he often makes appearances at places like the D23 Expo (the Comic Con for Disney nerds) in full regalia. And his cult dialogues, mannerisms and overall Jack Sparrow persona makes the film a fun watch! Also read: Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is set to release this week and producer Jerry Bruckheimer has a TERRIFIC tale to tell

Sir Paul McCartney’s Cameo!

Recently the iconic musician Sir Paul McCartney took to social media to announce his spectacular role in Johnny Depp’s Pirates Of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, wherein he shared a pic sporting dreadlocks, a handlebar moustache and pirate eye makeup, a la Depp!

He tweeted the pic with the hashtag #PiratesLife and will be seen sharing screen space with Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem and more!

End credits!

Reportedly there’s a post-credits sequence that indicates that a formidable character from a previous entry is set to return. So stick around!