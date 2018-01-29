60th Grammy Awards 2018: Kesha pays homage to #MeToo and #Time’sup campaigns – watch video

Kesha took the stage by storm by delivering an emotional performance with a rendition of her ballad ‘Praying’ alongside Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels and Andra Day. The singers paid homage to the ‘Me Too‘ and ‘Time’s Up‘ movement, as they sang in unison before a chorus of women all dressed in white. “I hope you find your peace, falling on your knees”, she sang.The ‘Die Young’ hit-maker ended the performance with a group hug from Lauper and Cabello as audience members, including Hailee Steinfeld, wiped away tears during a standing ovation. Meanwhile, Janelle Monae introduced the performance with a rousing speech about the importance of the Time’s Up initiative. (ALSO READ: 60th Grammy Awards 2018: Priyanka Chopra lives a fan moment with Quincy Jones – view pic)

Watch Kesha’s full performance below-



“We come in peace but we mean business, and to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time’s Up. We say time’s up for pay inequality. Time’s up for discrimination. Time’s up for harassment of any kind. And time’s up for the abuse of power”, noted Monae. Kesha’s new album ‘Rainbow’ was nominated for best pop vocal album and ‘Praying’ was nominated for best pop vocal performance, which Ed Sheeran won for ‘Shape of You’.

Earlier in the night, Pink also put on an empowering performance of her single ‘Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken’. The singer also walked the red carpet with a white rose pinned to her dress in support of the Me Too movement and Time’s Up initiative prior to taking the stage.