60th Grammy Awards 2018: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen – celebs who stole limelight at the red carpet

The 60th Grammy Awards 2018 was one grand evening for everyone in the music industry. The winners went home happy and fans were also pretty satisfied with the winners this year. Well, most of the fans were. Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Wars won the most awards. Kesha’s performance was the highlight of the evening and was so overwhelming you can’t help but cry a little bit. It was also quite empowering. The celebs decided to sport a white rose to support the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements. They added the rose with their outfits as brooch and some on their wrist but Lady Gaga decided to sport one on her shoulder.

A lot of celebrities put on the most stylish outfits but there were some outrageous looks, too. Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Ray, Sam Smith, Chrissy Teigen all rocked the red carpet. Chrissy, in fact, flaunted her baby bump in the most stylish way possible. Heidi Klum did disappoint us with her red carpet look. We don’t quite like the outfit that much. Jaden Smith, on the other hand, struck a stylish pose for the paparazzi. Miley Cyrus was a visual treat in her black gown as she held a rose between her lips while posing for the cameras. (ALSO READ: 60th Grammy Awards 2018 FULL winners list out: Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran take home the trophies)

Check out these red carpet pictures from the music awards.

We loved what Nick Jonas was wearing, too. The evening was damn entertaining with performances, tributes to legendary names in the industry whom we lost last year and of course, there was James Corden who made it more entertaining for us. Nominees who didn’t get any awards got consolation puppies and it was the cutest thing ever. This year even saw Hilary Clinton making a debut as she read a line from Fire and Fury. But coming back to the red carpet, which celeb outfit did you love the most? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.