64th Filmfare South Awards 2017 complete winners list: Suriya, R Madhavan, Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu win big at the event

The 64th Filmfare South Awards was held on Saturday in Hyderabad. It was a grand affair attended by stars form across four industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The event was set ablaze with some scorhcing performances by stars. All in all, the awards function was a great success. The event was hosted by Allu Sirish, Ragini Dwivedi and Vijay Devarakond, an IBT report stated. All the biggies – Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Nivin Pauly, Sanmantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha, Rakul Preet Singh, Suriya, Karthi, Madhavan, Lakshmi Manchu were present at the function. We now present you the complete winner’s list across four industries. In Tollywood, Jr NTR, Samantha and Pelli Choppulu won big, while in Kollywood, Madhavan was honoured with the Best Actor for his performance in Irrudu Suttru, In Mollywood, Nivin Paul was lauded for his Action Biju act. In Kannada, Kirik Party and U- turn won all the way.

Winner’s list

Tollywood

Best Film: – Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Pelli Choopulu

Best Director: Vamsi Paidipally, Oopiri

Best Actor (Male): Junior NTR, Nannaku Prematho

Best Actor (Female): Samantha, A… Aa

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Jagapathi Babu, Nannaku Prematho

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Nandita Swetha, Ekkadiki Pothaavu Chinnavada

Best Lyricist: Ramajogayya Sastry Pranamam, Janatha Garage

Best Playback: Singer (Male) Karthik Yellipoke shyaamalaa, A… Aa

Best Playback: Singer (Female) KS Chithra Ee prema ki, Nenu Sailaja

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad, Nannaku Prematho

Kollywood

Best Film SR Prabhu, Joker

Best Director Sudha Kongara. Irudhi Suttru

Best Actor (Male) Madhavan, Irudhi Suttru

Best Actor (Female) Ritika Singh, Irudhi Suttru

Best Supporting Actor (Male) Samuthirakani, Visaaranai

Best Supporting Actor (Female) Sai Dhanshika, Kabali

Best Music Director AR Rahman, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada

Best Lyrics: Thamarai Thalli Pogathey, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada

Best Playback Singer – Male Sundarayyar Jasmine-u, Joker

Best Playback Singer – Female Shweta Mohan. Maaya Nadhi, Kabali

Mollywood

Best Film: Oneness Media Mill and Dream Mill Cinemas, Maheshinte Prathikaram

Best Director: Dileesh Pothen, Maheshinte Prathikaram

Best Actor (Male): Nivin Pauly, Action Hero Biju

Best Actor (Female): Nayanthara, Puthiya Niyamam

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vinayakan Kammattipaadam

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Asha Sharath, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam

Best Music Album: Bijibaal, Maheshinte Prathikaram

Best Lyrics: Madhu Vasudevan, Chinnamma, Oppam

Best Playback Singer – Male M G Sreekumar – Chinnamma, Oppam

Best Playback Singer – Female Chinmayi – Oonjalil, Aadi Action Hero Biju

Kannada

Best Film: Pratap Reddy & Sunmin Park, Thithi

Best Director: Rishab Shetty, Kirik Party

Best Actor (Male) Anant Nag, Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu

Best Actor (Female) Shraddha Srinath, U Turn

Best Supporting Actor (Male) Vasishta Simha, Godhi Banna Sadharana Maikattu

Best Supporting Actor (Female) Samyukta Hegde, Kirik Party

Best Music Album Ajaneesh Loknath, Kirik Party

Best Lyrics Jayanth Kaikini Sariyaagi Nenepide, Mungaru Male 2

Best Playback Singer – Male Vijaya Prakash Belageddu Yaara Mukhava, Kirik Party

Best Playback Singer – Female Ananya Bhat Namma Kaayo Devare, Rama Rama Re

Jury Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Vijaya Nirmala

Critics Best Actor (Male): Suriya (24), Allu Arjun, Sarrinodu, Dulquer Salmaan, Kali & Kammattipadam, Rakshit Shetty, Kirk Party

Critics Best Actor (Female) : Trisha, Kodi, Ritu Varma, Pelli Choopulu, Sruthi Hariharan, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu

Best Debut (Male): Shirish, Metro

Best Debut (Female): Manjima Mohan, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada