7 clicks of Shiny Doshi that prove she is one of the sexiest gals on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is going to have some stiff competition. Yes, the glam brigade this year is led by the likes of Nia Sharma, Shibani Dandekar, Hina Khan and Lopamudra Raut. While Nia is known for her bold fashion sense and bindass attitude, Lopamudra recently did a hot photoshoot where she showed off her superb frame. Shibani’s Insta is also a sizzling one while Hina Khan is on a huge makeover spree. However, the gal who surprised us was Shiny Doshi. She is joining her Jamai Raja co-stars Ravi Dubey and Nia on the show. We browsed through her Instagram account and found that not only is she damn pretty but blessed with a great fashion too. (Also Read: Hina Khan finds a new gym trainer in Geeta Phogat in Spain)
Shiny earned a lot of accolades for her fashion sense in Jamai Raja too. She has been a model and is a fashion student as well. She played the lead in Rashmi Sharma’s Sarojini but is known by many as Kusum Desai from the hit show, Saraswatichandra. The lady loves to flaunt her toned pins in mini skirts, dresses and shorts. She looks equally elegant in traditional Indian wear as well. Check out these pictures…
All in love wid dis outfit😍ty @anusoru @nidhikurda for this😘 ❤u
Shiny is doing her first reality show with Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The lady revealed she is excited yet nervous about the show. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates