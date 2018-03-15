7 Days in Entebbe cleared for India release after initial hiccups

British film 7 Days in Entebbe, which revolves around the story of Operation Entebbe, a 1976 counter-terrorist hostage rescue operation, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for release in India. The Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment will distribute the project in India, and is looking forward to its release, said a spokesperson.

There were some initial hiccups due to the film’s opening scene of a Jewish ballet performance. The censor board didn’t know what the lyrics of the ballet song meant. They asked for the exact translation of the lyrics to ensure it was not offensive or controversial. The distributors made that submission and cleared the doubts, a source in the know said.

Starring Rosamund Pike and Daniel Bruhl, the Jose Padilha directorial will release pan India on March 16. 7 Days in Entebbe is set to clash with Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz’s Raid.