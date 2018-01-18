7 hot pictures of Sonarika Bhadoria that will make you sweat this winter

Sonarika Bhadoria is one of the hottest fashionistas of television and no one can deny that. She is a complete stunner and never fails to impress us with her hot pictures. When it comes to being a diva, Sonarika can make anyone sweat by raising the temperatures. Not only in her stunning sexy bikinis, Sonarika can ooze oomph just with her sexy poses and eyes. She is surely blessed with an innate sense of style. She can pull off a lehenga and still look hot and sexy.

Sonarika, who is famous for the mythological drama Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, was also slammed for posing in a bikini but she took it in her stride and gave it back to the trolls. And rightly so, she can post whatever she wants and it is no one’s business stopping her. The white tube top paired with khaki hot pants will make you gush over her. The golden shimmery dress complements her eyes and dark lips. And don’t forget the red bikini, that caused an uproar. No one can pull it off in such a flawless manner. Check out her hot pictures here… (Also Read: Prithvi Vallabh – Itihaas Bhi Rahasya Bhi promo: Ashish Sharma and Sonarika Bhadoria team up for this fantasy tale of love and ambition)

Sonarika will be coming back to the small screen with an upcoming historical series, Prithvi Vallabh – Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, on Sony Entertainment Television. She will be playing the character of Mrinalvati, who falls in love with Prithvi Vallabh, which is played by Ashish Sharma.