7 New Singers to perform with AR Rahman in his Chennai concert

PepsiCo India’s 7Up and music maestro AR Rahman announced the winners of 7Up ThamizhNaattinKural, an exciting talent platform to celebrate the spirit and vibrant talent in the state. The seven winners of 7Up ThamizhNaattinKural are Padmaja S, Sri Hari, Purnima Krishnan, KiranShravan, GitanjaliSubarayan, Tania, and InduLekha.

The 7Up ThamizhNaattinKural voice hunt received over 13,500 entries through the contest’s toll-free number, and through specially crafted 7Upmobile recording studios that traveled to over 200 locations across 15 cities in search of the state’s best voices.

At a live audition in Chennai today, 20 shortlisted contestants competed to win a chance to be one of 7 chosen voices to sing with A.R Rahman on stage at the 7Up A.R Raman concert in Chennai on 12th January. The 7Up A.R Rahman ‘Netru, Indru, Naalai’ (‘Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’) concert celebrates 25 years of Mr. Rahman in the music industry, where the maestro will pay tribute to his homeland. (Also Read: Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 underrated songs of music maestro that deserved to be chartbusters)

Speaking on occasion, A.R Rahman said, “I feel truly overwhelmed by the love and response from the people of Tamil Nadu for 7UP ThamizhNaattinKural. It was a wonderful chance to hear some very talented, undiscovered voices from across the state. It was a tough task for our jury to shortlist and to select the final seven winners. These singers represent the rich and diverse talent that resides in every nook and corner of this land. I am looking forward to celebrating this spirit of Tamil Nadu with the seven chosen winners at the concert in Chennai.”

The seven winners of 7Up ThamizhNaattinKural will undergo training, before performing with A.R Rahman at the 7Up A.R Rahman’NetruIndruNaalai’ concert in Chennai on12thJanuary 2018.One lucky winner among the seven finalists will also be awarded a one-year scholarship to study music at AR Rahman’s globally renowned KM Music Conservatory.

(Text by Surendhar MK)