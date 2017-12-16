7 pics of India’s Next Top Model Riya Subodh that prove she always had the winning streak in her

Ahmedabad girl Riya Subodh just got declared as the winner of India’s Next Top Model 2o17. She’s managed to beat everyone in the league with her bold and beautiful attitude. “India’s Next Top Model’ is a lifetime experience for me. I am saying this because from all the contestants, I was the only one who had no experience of the big fashion world in big cities like Mumbai, ” said Riya after her unbelievable win at the prestigious contest. “The biggest highlight for me was the photoshoot with Milind Sir and Malaika Ma’am. When I decided to take part in ‘India’s Next Top Model’, I knew that this show is going to change my life forever so when judges announced my name as the winner I had all the memories coming back. As I look back, I must say that this wouldn’t have been possible without my parent’s support, and a special thanks to the makers of the show who gave me the new identity of a model,” she added. Also read: India’s Next Top Model winner: Riya Subodh walks away with the trophy!

While the decision to make India’s Next Top Model was purely on the basis of judges choice; the panel that comprised of Milind Soman and Dabboo Ratnani with Malaika Arora hosting the show. We rewind back to all those pictures of Riya that prove she always had the winning streak in her attitude. Here, check it out, as we break into her Instagram account, one pic at a time:

Before the ultimate battle of fashion, the show’s top three faces — Riya, Shweta and Sabita, got the chance to shoot for OPPO 2018 calendar. After the photoshoot, Anusha and Gaba surprised the finalists by getting their family members and friends. The season’s last photoshoot was a family portrait. While Shweta and Riya’s family members were present for the shoot, Sabita’s parents couldn’t make it. Gaba and Anusha stepped in and posed with her as her family.

We can’t wait to see what next in store for Riya after this big win at India’s Next Top Model. Do you think she deserved to win?