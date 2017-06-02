7 pictures that best describe Sonakshi Sinha’s flab to fab transformation

Sonakshi Sinha has undergone a massive transformation in the last few years. Be it her weight loss journey or her style sense or her choice of films – there is a tremendous difference that the Dabanng girl has gone through. The Dabanng girl has lost oodles of weight and she looks fit like never before! While coming across her previous pictures, you can see the striking difference in then and now! During her Dabanng and R..Rajkumar days, Sona was chubby and bubbly. There is absolutely nothing wrong with being that, but it’s kinda commendable that she’s managed to shed some weight in the last couple of months. She received a lot of flak for being “overweight” but the actress gave back to the haters and never let the negativity bog her down. Even though she hasn’t really openly spoken about her drastic weight loss journey so far, Sonakshi has been focusing primarily on getting a fit and toned body and that’s clearly evident. Look at her high, royal cheek bones and that slim waist! In case if you have been looking for some inspiration, Sonakshi is here to your rescue! Here are 7 pictures that describe the diva’s metamorphosis the best. Check’ em out!

For #NachBaliye8 today wearing my baby girl @zaraumrigar and jewels by @gehnajewellers1! Styled by @mohitrai, makeup and hair @niluu9999 and @sheetalfkhan ❤ #sonastylefile A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

Glamtime for #NachBaliye8!!! Yep my second outing on TV and im so excited!!! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for credits) for the photoshoot today! Hair and Makeup @niluu9999 ❤ #sonastylefile #nachbaliye8 A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Mar 14, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Sparkling on the 2nd episode of #NachBaliye8! Styled by @mohitrai (tap for credits) makeup and hair @niluu9999 and @meghnabutani ❤ #sonastylefile A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Apr 4, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

#Noor promotions today styled by @aasthasharma612 (tap for creds) hair and make up @niluu9999 and @meghnabutani! ❤ @noorthefilm #sonastylefile A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

Hi 👋🏼 A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:35am PST



Sonakshi is next going to be seen in Ittefaq remake which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role too.