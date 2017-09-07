7 revelations Kapil Sharma made about his fight with Sunil Grover, unprofessionalism and his break up with Preeti Simoes

In the last few months, Kapil Sharma, the most popular face of Indian Television has had a lot going on the professional front. It all started with an alleged bitter spat with Sunil Grover that in a wya triggered the downfall of the star. Post which, a few other comedians also made the exit. Following these controversies, the show’s TRPs came spiraling down from a recording breaking 4.3 to a shocking 1.9 ( as per reports on Mumbai Mirror) in the last one year. In fact, BARC reported that number of viewers came down from a massive 7 million to a shocking 3.9 million. The controversies did not end there. The star due to alleged reasons back then kept other actors waiting because several episodes were being cancelled. Soon after, unsurprisingly Sony confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show will now be on break. As Mumbai Mirror puts it, He became television’s richest comedian to someone who nobody wanted to associate themselves with. So, what led to this undesirable state? Also Read: Kapil Sharma finally opens up about his alleged break up with ex Preeti Simoes and their professional fall out

In a a tell-all interview with Mumbai Mirror, Here are the 10 revelations Kapil Sharma made about his fight with Sunil Grover, his break-up with Preeti Simoes, professionalism and his downfall:

#I am currently in Bangalore undergoing Ayurvedic treatment.I needed to repair my body to make a great and healthy comeback. I am hoping to be back in Mumbai by September-end. Most of what has been written about me lately is rubbish. Also Read: It’s official! The Kapil Sharma Show will be taken off air – read details here

#I have been working for the last 10 years without a break and I needed medical help to combat anxiety, blood pressure and sugar problems and correct an unbalanced diet. I thought it was best to take a break before another problem that I couldn’t control cropped up. After ignoring my health all these years, I am focussing on it now.

#I have a wonderful relationship with the Sony team. Another channel would have put insane pressure on me to carry on but the Sony bosses never issued any threats. I could not afford to cancel another episode so I called them and requested that I wanted to take a break. They readily agreed.

#I’m spending my own hard-earned money to produce a film I’m acting in and which I want to promote well. I’m pumping in my fee from hosting the TV show and events into the film. Am I a fool to jeopardise my biggest source of income by making Shah Rukh Khan wait? Those who’re calling me arrogant and egoistic don’t know how nice Shah Rukh has been to me, how much love and respect I have for him. I don’t wish to make anybody wait, be it a superstar or not.

#Most people have a publicist to manage not just their personal life but also the way they handle the media and their work on set. It is all agenda-driven. I still don’t understand how all this works. If I am upset, I say it straight, I don’t indulge in mind games.

#On his fight with Sunil Grover: That was a one-off incident. What happened between Sunil and me was not a fight, it was an accident.I was shooting with him seven days a week when that accident happened. I admit I was completely wrong. I was grappling with 50 things and could not handle things well. My best wishes are always with Sunil.

#On his break up with Preeti Simoes: Long before she (Preeti) joined me, I was doing Comedy Circus and Laughter Challenge. I worked really hard. It didn’t stop with her coming into my life or when she walked out. I would like to wish her all the best with her own show now. Personal equations have never been detrimental to my career, it’s my health that has affected me adversely. If you fall, it’s your fault and nobody else’s.