7 revelations made by Salman Khan about Tubelight, Kabir Khan, competition and more that you cannot afford to miss

It’s easy to interview Salman Khan. There are no pre-conditions on time allotted, no landmines you are expected to avoid and no manager/publicist hanging around to hastily jump in on cue to say, “You can’t ask this.” When he sits down for an interview, he is ready to talk about everything. Even otherwise, he doesn’t hide any bit of his life. If there is a woman in his life, she is at his home, she is at his film shoots and even family events. When you interview Salman, you know you will get 100 per cent honest answers to everything you ask. During an unfiltered chat, Salman made 7 revelations about Tubelight, Kabir Khan, box office numbers, competition and much more that you cannot afford to miss…

# No fight, equation with Kabir Khan is just the same

There’s been no change (in our equation) from the time when Kabir came to narrate the story of Kabul Express to me, and I told him that I wanted to play the Talibani’s character. He thought I was joking. From Ek Tha Tiger to Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Tubelight, he is exactly the way he was. It is just the same. I say something, and he says, ‘nahi yaar.’ He says something and I say, ‘nahi yaar,’ and somewhere we find a middle ground; so the films also get the numbers that we want them to.

# I compete only with myself

I keep myself on the toes all the time. It is not about competition, it is about you competing with yourself. Even when you talk about collections, it is your collections and has nothing to do with anybody else. I believe one should never put anyone else down but try and raise their own level. Once you do that, others will also raise their own levels. Some people put others down, do negative publicity. I do not feel the need to do that. I have not learnt this from my seniors. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan DECODES the success of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and we could not agree more)

# The real inspiration behind my Tubelight character is…

This is my most innocent character. When I did the reading of Tubelight, Mahesh’s (Manjrekar) son Satya came to my mind. There is a certain innocence to him. We have corrupted our body language and this is a very simple character, my hands are like that (gestures) and the walk is different. I felt I would not be able to pull it off. So, I asked Mahesh to send Satya, I made him read the character of Laxman Singh Bisht. He read one page, then asked, ‘Sir what is this?’ I said this is one role that I am doing. He said, ‘Sir I thought you are making me read because I was going to do it.’ I said this is a very sweet simple boy’s character that I am playing and I am not that boy but you are, so I wanted to see you do that. Then there is guy called Parvez, he is my body double. He stands in for the long shots, the crowd scenes etc. He is also a very sweet boy. So these two were my inspiration for Tubelight.

# Taking inspiration from my characters

These kind of films I do, I take all the characters I can take, back home. Because they are amazing characters. I am talking about the personality and character, not the walk and talk, but the heart. Be it Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Wanted, Dabangg and Tubelight. So, this big khichdi of all these characters is happening in me right now. They are all very noble characters. Their lines, the way they deal with situations… In your real life, you can and implement at least 20-25 per cent of that. Also, the older you grow, that maturity level comes in and then you are not that angry, emotional and impulsive anymore. You take time to think and react. Unless it is an emergency, life and death situation, then you jump into it. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan DECODES the success of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and we could not agree more)

# First choice to play my brother in Tubelight was…

Somehow when I heard the script, in my mind, I saw Sohail. And I knew in their minds they wanted a big star. So now there was a predicament ‘How do I take Sohail’s name there because now they are talking about a big star.’ That one bar that we needed to cross, to take the film to the next level. I was like, ‘Oh sh*t.’ For a lot of reasons, I saw Sohail in that role. Initially, during the first narration only I saw him in that part. Instead of him, no matter which actor would have been there in front of me, I would not have been able to do this role.

# Tubelight was very emotional, made me cry

Normally I am like: Ready to take. Cut? Okay, next kya hai? But in this film even in the dubbing stage my tears were just flowing. On the set too. I’d heard the script, I know the scene before and the scene after, but still crying wise it became such a. It messes you up because then without even thinking, tears just keep on coming out. And if you are doing an emotional scene all day, it becomes like a huge. It drains you out. Even when you break up with somebody, you cry for maybe 15 minutes, then you are like “next.” Here, eight-10 hours of that long shot, this shot and that shot, trolley shot and then you start crying and retake is called. Then again because of the sync sound, agar ek kauwa kuch bola, cut it, and start again. So this was like the most tiring film that I have done. (ALSO READ – Tubelight making video: Salman Khan guarantees that you will cry more than he did while watching the movie)

# Plot of Remo D’souza’s Dancer Dad film

I think I am lucking out with scripts right now. My next is action film — Tiger Zinda Hai. Then I have a superb script as a dancer, in which I have the most incredible character of a father to a nine-year-old. It is a different kind of a film. He doesn’t want to be a dancer, but his daughter is a dancer and she falls ill and she enrols his name into the competition. He had promised his dead wife that whatever the little girl wants, he will fulfill. So, he says, ‘my daughter wants it, I am going to dance properly.’

(Text courtesy – Sarita A Tanwar)