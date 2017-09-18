70 costumes! That’s the number of costumes Jr NTR would change on the sets of Jai Lava kusa, reveal co-stars Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas

With only a week to go for Jai Lava Kusa, the lead team – Jr NTR, Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas are busy with promotions. As part of the promotions, Rahsi and Nivetha entered the Bigg Boss (Telugu) house that Jr NTR happens to be hosting this year. In fact it marks his debut on TV. The leading lady was all praises for their co-star. ‘Among all the movies that I have done, this one is the project that I am most proud of it because I got to work with Jr NTR. He is truly an inspiration as an actor. As I told, it is really difficult to play three roles with different shades in the same film.” stated Rashi Khanna as per reports on IBIT. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa Trailer: 9 moments from Junior NTR’s comic-action flick that promise super entertainment

Nivetha Thomas was also praises for the actor “To be frank, it is really blessing to work with an actor like Tarak in my third film. People must be thinking why everyone is talking about Tarak. It is not an exaggeration. Everybody who is talking about how much hard work he has put in and the kind of conviction he had are really true.” The two also made a surprising revelation about the actor, reportedly he would change as many as 70 costumes on the sets of Jai Lava Kusa! Wow, no wonder, they are calling him the most hard working star who moves so effortlessly from character to character.

For the first time, the actor will play a triple role as Jai, Lava and Kusa! Fans are most excited as he will exhibit three different personalities. The trailer gave us a glimpse of the three distinct characters – celebs, fans are most impressed with Jai, the villainous character. After the trailer, the expectations form Jia Lava Kusa have doubled! The film is set for a grand release on September 21st. It’s the first release this Dussehra. However, the film will face stiff competition next week as Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER will release on September 27th in Tmail and Telugu. Between Jr NTR and Mahesh Bbau, let’s find out who will reign the Tollywood BO.