9 pics of sexy siren Shriya Saran that will make this Monday the hottest we have known

Sexy, talented and quite the bold diva – That’s how we would describe one of South’s top actresses – Shriya Saran! Today as she turns 35, we want to talk about her achievements, her chic fashion statements and what makes one fo the most sought after actress down South! The gorgeous actress was all set to be a trained, professional classical dancer but of course destiny had other plans. Interestingly, it was her dance teacher who have an opportunity to star in a dance video. The actress caught everyone’s attention post the song. Soon after, she debuted in Tollywood with Ishtam and the rest is as we know it! Through the years the actress has been part of some of the biggest projects – most importantly Sivaji, opposite Rajinikanth that went on to become the highest grossing Tamil film of that 2007. She has also been part ofPokkiri Raja in Malayalam and Manam in Telugu. She was also part of Midnight’s Children for whichc she garnered international acclaim. Pavitra, Chandra are other movies she has been part of.

Apart from her acclaimed movies, Shriya Saran is one of those few actresses who has never shied away form making bold fashion statements. She is also one of those who can carry off anything – be an an LBD or an elegant saree. Versatility is her USP, who else can pull a royal look of a queen and a topless photoshoot effortlessly and look stunning in both? Shriya also happens unusually shares great chemistry with senior stars and younger stars, both, something not many actresses have managed to pull off.

Today, she happens to be shoot for an ad campaign with photographer Atul Kasbekar. “Usually, Shriya spends her birthday with her family in Mumbai, but this time she couldn’t because she had this work commitment, so, after shooting for the campaign, she will be cutting a cake and celebrating with Atul and his team.” revealed a source. So it’s going to be working birthday for the sexy siren. Also Read: These 5 sexy pics of Shriya Saran prove she’s the perfect poster girl for Woman Crush Wednesday!

The actress was part of two Nanadamuri Balakrishna movies this year – her role in Gautamiputra Satakarni was specially appreciated. Paisa Vasool, the second movie with Balayya is faring decently at the box office. She will soon be seen in Tadka, a remake of Malayalam movie – Salt n Pepper.

As a treat for all fans here’s looking at 9 sultry pics of the actress that will make this Monday, the hottest ever

Here’s wishing the gorgeous actress, happy Birthday!