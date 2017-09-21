9 pics that prove Kareena Kapoor Khan’s expressions are perfect to replace the emojis on our phone

Before I start this feature, let me wish Kareena Kapoor Khan, on behalf of BollywoodLife, many happy returns of the day!

Born in 1980, Kareena Kapoor, who made her debut in 2001 with Refugee, has now completed 17 years in Bollywood. But this feature is not about Kareena’s illustrious career or how she has transformed herself from being a carefree diva to be a caring mother to Taimur (though she is still that awesome diva). This feature is all about her expressions, and how animated they are – be it in movies or in real-life. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the very few celebs, who, we are sure, is not faking it at the interviews, as her expressions and facial gestures say a lot more than her words. We all remember that memorable episode in the last season of Koffee with Karan, where she had come with Sonam Kapoor. Her expressions and reactions had made that episode an entertaining watch. It also made us think that with that an of facial gestures she possesses, she could easily replace the emojis on our phone.

Perhaps these nine pics may helps us give our argument a better visual standing!

Kareena, please continue to make the always stoic-faced Bollwood brighter with your animated expressions!