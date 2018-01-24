9 recent looks of Asha Negi you will love to steal – view pics!

She is one of the chirpiest and happiest girls around. And we could not be more glad than to see her back on TV with Entertainment Ki Raat. We are talking about Asha Negi, who is hands down one of the most beautiful and stylish women around. Whether it is a simple denims and tee or a slit gown, she does complete justice to all her outfits. She is a complete dresser with matching shoes and accessories. And what we love is her golden wavy locks. We really wonder how Asha’s hair looks so good all the time. Cannot be plain luck. (Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Arjun Bijlani, Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira grace the launch of a resto; view pics)

In recent times, she has rocked different looks from an oxblood gown to a slit wrap gown in bright yellow. She is equally fond of her ethnic donning kurtis, saris and lehengas with ease. Here are a few pictures of her that will give you a lot of fashion inspiration…

LittleThings🧚🏼‍♀️✨ #blurrynights A post shared by MsNegi (@ashanegi) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:01am PST

Asha is best loved for her role in the hit daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. Since then, she has not taken up any soap focusing instead on anchoring and hosting. The pretty actress is also a fitness and travel buff.