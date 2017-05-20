9 unknown facts about Jr NTR, the Young Tiger of Tollywood, we bet you didn’t know

His onscreen presence exudes an aura you can’t deny. He might have been born with a silver spoon but this actor has made it on his own, We are talking about Jr. NTR! The young Tiger of Tollywood! He is undeniably one of the most popular faces of Tollywood. For those who don’t know, he is the grandson of Telugu actor-former Chief Minister – Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. He is what you would call a powerhouse of talent! While fans can’t get enough of his films, there’s so much more you need to know about this superstar. So today on his birthday, here’s presenting facts we bet you never knew about Young Tiger NTR:

First hit with Rajamouli – While Ninnu Chudalani was his debut film, he had his first hit with Student No.1. The film happens to be directed by SS Rajamouli. Also Read: Jr NTR releases the logo and title of his next – Jai Lava Kusa

Acting at the age of 10 – He had his first brush with films at the age of 10. Brahmarshi Vishwamitra was the film’s name and it was directed by Sr. NTR. He was then seen in another film – Bala Ramayanam. His role as Lord Rama won him many accolades – Academy Award, Yuvakalavahini Award to name a few.

Fan- base in Japan – After Thalaivaa, he is the only star who has a large fan base in Japan. His film ‘Badshah’ was his claim to fame in this county. In fact, the film was chosen for a Japanese film festival as well. Also a documentary on the actor was made by a Japanese TV channel and aired regularly!Fans in Japan esepcially love his dance moves.

Kuchipudi dancer – Did you know the young Tiger is a trained Kuchipudi dancer as well? He has performed at many events in Andhra Pradesh.

Largest Audio Launch – This star boasts of the largest audio launch? The event for his film Andhrawala was held in his hometown – Nimmakuru in 2003. 10 lakh fans attended this event! It is believed that the Indian railways organised 10 train for the fans to attend this event. Even buses were booked for this event. No film has broken this record, not even Baahubali. Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa first look posters: Jr NTR is all set to vanquish the evil once and for all

Sairo Sairo famous in Hong Kong – Interestingly, the song ‘Sairo Sairo’ from Baadshah is world famous in Hong Kong. It is performed at many festivals, events and also many dance videos have made using the song.

Loves to Cook – He loves cooking and he happens to be a good cook too! He can whip out any sort of dish across various cuisines. His forever favourite remains his mother’s prawn Biryani.

Fascination for number 9 – Turns out this Telugu star has a fascination for the number 9! In fact, all the vehicles he has so far have number plates with number 9. He specially gets them made. Reports say, all his cars have the number plate – 9999. He paid a whopping amount to get this number at the registration office.

Bhallaladeva connection – In an interview, Rana Daggubati was asked if somebody were to have played Bhallaladeva role from Baahubali, instead of him, who should it have been? He promptly said, Jr. NTR! ” firstly because it’s a period film. Secondly because he’s a far greater actor than all of us.” He called him one of the best actor of this generation, also called him a powerhouse of talent!