9 years of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon pay homage to the martyrs and victims

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its ninth anniversary and said the masterminds behind the bloodbath must not be forgiven. A total of 166 Indians and foreigners were killed and more than 300 injured when terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India’s commercial capital on November 26, 2008.

Here’s what celebrities had to say on Twitter: