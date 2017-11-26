9 years of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon pay homage to the martyrs and victims

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, paid homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its ninth anniversary and said the masterminds behind the bloodbath must not be forgiven. A total of 166 Indians and foreigners were killed and more than 300 injured when terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India’s commercial capital on November 26, 2008.

Here’s what celebrities had to say on Twitter:

yes a harsh reminder .. and tomorrow its event in commemoration .. !! https://t.co/PnwbBGZI5T — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 25, 2017

…………and the perpetrator’s of this heinous crime which claimed 164 lives still live! pic.twitter.com/biJ8Q9nfAl — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 26, 2017

26/11 . Never Forget , Never Forgive . #Justicefor 26/11 . Evil still roams free. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 26, 2017

Not just faces & names but sagas of selfless service to the city & the nation! Saluting the martyrs of 26/11 #MumbaiAttacks pic.twitter.com/K2TWxuXwe6 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 26, 2017

To all the innocent civilians, police personnel, NSG officers who lost their lives on 26/11/2008 a heartfelt remembrance ⚘🙏🙏🙏 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) November 26, 2017

My prayers to all those lives lost that day. To those who lost their loved ones. And some of my acquaintances who didnt survive.That day was connected to all of us..there were no senas there, just the arm forces who brilliantly saved the nation from hell. It was out 4 us to see. — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) November 26, 2017

26/11. Remembering those who laid down their lives to save ours, with gratitude. Thoughts and prayers with the families who lost their loved ones. #WeWillNeverForget #MumbaiAttack — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) November 26, 2017

Paying respects & homage to all those who were the tragic victims & the heroes who sacrificed in the #MumbaiAttack… Rest in Peace.

🙏🙏💙💙#2611MumbaiAttacks #2611neverforget #StopTerrorism — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 26, 2017