90 ML first look: Oviya invites you to grab a cup of tea with her – view pic

Oviya won hearts of the nation with her stint on Bigg Boss Tamil last year. She was a rage on social media. Her fans started a Save Oviya Movement when she was bullied by the housemates on the reality show. Well, the actress’ hard work has paid off as she boasts an impressive line up of movies to be released in 2018. And here we are adding another movie to an already long list. Oviya will be seen in the Tamil film 90 ML, the first look of which was released today. The first poster from the film features Oviya in her bubbly avatar wearing a cute overall. She is sitting at a tea shop that we usually find by the road and enjoying a cup of tea with bun maska. The whole poster has a very quirky vibe and will certainly attract the actress’ fans. Though the film’s title 90 ML is written on a wine glass, we are intrigued as to what that has to do with the story. If it has anything to do with wine, what is Oviya doing here drinking tea?

The poster announces that the shoot of the film is currently in progress. 90 ML will be directed by Anita Udeep, who is known for Knock Knock, I’m Looking to Marry, Kulir 100° and Gulliver’s Travel. The cinematographer of the film is Arvind Krishna known for movies like Nenjam Marappathillai, Nibunan, Kanithan. We are super excited for this venture. What about you?

Speaking of Oviya’s movies in the pipeline, she will also be seen in Kanchana 3, which is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also plays the lead role in the film. It’s the fourth film in the Muni franchise and has Manobala, Kovai Sarala in important roles. Oviya will also be seen next in a special dance number in Vishnu Vishal’s Silukkuvaarpatti Singam directed by Chella. She also has Idi Naa Love Story and Kalavani 2. It is going to be the year of Oviya, it seems.