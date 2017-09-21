A day before Bhoomi’s release, Sanjay Dutt begins the shoot of his next film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film after his release from jail, Bhoomi, hits the theatres tomorrow but the actor is not taking it easy at all. He has already begun shooting his next, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 today in Bikaner. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a gangster in the film and it will be interesting for his fans, who have always appreciated him in negative roles, especially the ones where he plays a gangster. Be it the fierce one in Vaastav or the endearing one in the Munnabhai series – Sanjay Dutt has always impressed when he has stepped into the shoes of a gangster.

Sharing a picture of the clapboard of the film, film analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 begins today in Bikaner… Tigmanshu Dhulia directs… Produced by Rahul Mittra and Tigmanshu Dhulia… #WaveCinemas” In another tweet, he also listed the cast of the film. Check out the tweets below…

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 begins today in Bikaner… Tigmanshu Dhulia directs… Produced by Rahul Mittra and Tigmanshu Dhulia… #WaveCinemas pic.twitter.com/54D2P2ptoK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2017

#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 stars Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangda Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Kabir Bedi and Nafisa Ali. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 21, 2017

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangda Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Kabir Bedi and Nafisa Ali, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is the third installment of the franchise helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The series already has an established audience and with Sanjay joining the cast this time around, the makers would surely be hoping to cash in on his popularity. Also, while SBG has always been more of a niche film, with the addition of Sanjay, it might just go mainstream.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will currently be hoping that his comeback film, Bhoomi, proves to be a hit at the ticket windows when it releases tomorrow, on September 22. Bhoomi is a story of a father who is trying to avenge his daughter’s molestation, fighting the baddies while also being the loving father that he is.