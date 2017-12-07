A drunk fan manhandles Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Bollywood heartthrob, Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting in Uttarakhand for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, has been allegedly mishandled by a drunk man on the sets of the film. As per the TOI report, a driver named Kamal Kumar, who was in a drunk state approached Arjun Kapoor in his vanity van in Pithoragarh to shake a hand with him. When Arjun came forward and shook his hand, the driver twisted it and manhandled him. Post this incident, that took place on Monday, the driver was arrested and booked for driving under influence and had to pay a fine of Rs 500.

In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Arjun Kapoor portrays the character of a 30-year old cop from the Delhi Police’s special unit. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Both the actors are collaborating for the second time after their debut film, Ishaqzaade, which was Arjun Kapoor’s debut flick. Interestingly, both the actors will also star in Vipul Shah’s Namastey Canada. Talking about his character and director’s vision in the film Arjun had earlier told HT, “Dibakar wanted me to understand the world the character comes from. He wanted me to be embedded in that world. I also wanted to understand the character’s entire journey — from the time he was seven or eight years old till he is about 30. I wanted to know his psychology and why he is the way he is, and why he makes certain extreme choices.” (Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor are ready to battle it out as cops of 2018; who is your pick?)

The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee, who has previously helmed movies like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is scheduled to release on August 3, 2018.