A fan misunderstands Nargis Fakhri for Katrina Kaif and her reaction is priceless!

Since her debut in 2011 with Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar, Nargis Fakhri has made quite a name for herself in Bollywood. She has been a part of quite a few successful films like Housefull 3 and Main Tera Hero. She even had a special appearance in Melissa McCarthy-Jason Statham starrer hit Hollywood comedy Spy. But that didn’t stop a fan from misunderstanding her for Katrina Kaif. Yes! that did happen. If it was for any other actor, he/she might have lost their cool or would have ignored and kept quite on it but not Nargis as she herself revealed the goof-up by a fan on her Twitter account, proving she is as cool as she is hot.

She tweeted, “A man just said hi Katrina can I take a pic. I said thanks but I’m not her. He said oh ok I’ll take a pic of u anyway cuz u look like her”

To which another fan of her replied, "Yeah u both look quite similar and both of u r beautiful in ur own ways… Keep shining Nargis..!" It was this reaction of her that won us over she wrote back, "Yeah,brown hair,brown eyes,fair skin &tall..easily can b mistaken.it's a compliment. Nothing better than being mistaken 4a beautiful woman"

Check out the tweets below:

A man just said hi Katrina can I take a pic. I said thanks but I’m not her. He said oh ok I’ll take a pic of u anyway cuz u look like her. 😂 — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) July 1, 2017

Yeah,brown hair,brown eyes,fair skin &tall..easily can b mistaken.it’s a compliment. Nothing better than being mistaken 4a beautiful woman❤️ — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) July 1, 2017

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb reacted with a facepalm and her co-star of her last two films, Banjo and Housefull 3, Riteish Deshmukh couldn't contain his laughter.

Check out their tweets:

🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Lauren Gottlieb (@LaurenGottlieb) July 1, 2017

😂😂😂😂 welcome to India — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 1, 2017

Kudos to Nargis Fakhri for being such a sport.