A fan trolls Shah Rukh Khan for the title of his next, Harry Met Sejal and his reply is EPIC!

So ever since Shah Rukh has introduced the name of his film Jab Harry Met Sejal, it’s got mixed reactions so far especially on social media. One such fan whose name is Sejal Badala happened to tweet to SRK saying, “@iamsrk thanks for turning me into a meme.” And his reply is the most EPIC reply ever! No, seriously! It will have you in splits.. Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, responded to her tweet saying, “I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope u like my next film title better..it’s called “Badala oops Badle ki Aag”.” Now isn’t this funny? More than his good looks and his charm, I think most of us are fans of SRK’s sense of humour. This man sure knows how to keep it funny! Don’t you agree? Check out the tweets right here… (ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan officially reveals the title to be Jab Harry Met Sejal with second poster of the film)

@iamsrk thanks for turning me into a meme. — Sejal Badala (@badala_sejal) June 10, 2017

I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope u like my next film title better..it’s called “Badala oops Badle ki Aag” https://t.co/7cX23EaSH8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 10, 2017



In case if you have been wondering what this is all about, let me tell you, Jab Harry Met Sejal is the name SRK’s upcoming movie with Imtiaz Ali which was initially rumoured to be titled as Rehnuma. All this while various titles for the film had cropped up such as The Ring and Raula. However, Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma, the lead protagonists of this film, took to social media to announce the title of the movie. Quite honestly, I don’t know how to react to this because given the initial titles, I expected the name to be something more intense. But nevertheless, considering that Imtiaz and SRK who are two of the finest artists of the film industry are coming together for a movie is in itself a reason big enough to look forward to the film. The posters have received quite a good reaction so far, so now, let’s wait until the trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal comes out! The film is slated to release on August 4 this year.