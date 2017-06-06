A Gentleman new poster: Despite not ‘Reloading’ ‘it, Sidharth and Jacqueline give us a ‘Bang Bang’ deja vu

And the confusion continues…Although the makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s now titled film ‘A Gentleman’ have clarified it’s NOT a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s Bang Bang but we can’t help noticing the striking resemblance between the two. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. From guns to having an hot arm candy to the blue graphics used, everything about this new poster of A Gentleman is so similar to Bang Bang. Of course, the Bang Bang poster had much more chemistry on display in comparison to this new poster of A Gentleman but other than that, the whole idea of blending action and romance is such a replica. Guess, it’s like the makers are trying hard to move over the ‘rumoured’ perception of A Gentleman being a sequel to Bang Bang but sadly, it ain’t working wonders. Hopefully, we’ll move over the Bang Bang hangover once the trailer hits the web. Also read: A suave Sidharth Malhotra looks deadly holding a gun and a pressure cooker lid on the first poster of A Gentleman!

From the little that we know, Sidharth plays a Miami-based guy named Gaurav who’s damn good looking, well mannered and someone who would make an ideal boyfriend. He enjoys his simple life, without any scope of adventure or excitement. He follows his own boring routine and believes in spending his weekend by cooking and tending to his new house. All Gaurav wants is a dream home, dream minivan with his dream girl Kavya, played by Jacqueline Fernandez. However things take a drastic turn when he is forced to travel to India for a job assignment. What follows is a case of mistaken identity and an all new different side of Gaurav who does everything wild to protect himself and Kavya. Sounds interesting, no?

We really hope A Gentleman eventually breaks the perception of being a Bang Bang sequel just like how it moved over the initial titled of the film which was called, “Reloaded’. Your thoughts?