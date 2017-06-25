A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are on a run in this new still

One of the most anticipated movies this year is A Gentleman, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Raj and DK, popular for films like Go Goa Gone, Shor in the City, this one is going to be an action comedy, with a dose of romance. The first motion poster of the song gave us a glimpse at the quirkiness of this upcoming flick. Now, the first still from the movie has been put up by Sidharth on his Instagram page, and we get to see him spring into action with his on screen lady love. The two actors are running on the streets of Miami, definitely running away from something or someone very dangerous. There are blood clots on Sid’s shirt, that hint us that something bad has happened right before this chase sequence. The colourful graffiti on the wall behind them provides the perfect contrast and the needed quirk to the still.

Racing to release in 2months ! #AGentleman @jacquelinef143 25th Aug 2017 ! A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

A Gentleman has managed to stay in news since the day it went on floors. First there were rumours that this will film will be the sequel to the hit Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif film Bang Bang (2014). Makers clarified that this was not the case, but at the same time refused to reveal the title of the film. Funnily, at points the movie was shot under the name Not Bang Bang 2. Well, the movie was eventually revealed to be titled A Gentleman, when the first motion poster released.

Just 2 months to go!! Excited?! @s1dofficial #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @foxstarhindi A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

Reportedly, the story is about a guy who just wants to live his life in his dream house with his girl. But a case of mistaken identity lands him and his lady love in big trouble. Being a Raj and DK film, be sure to get loads of subtle humour intervened with the intense plot.

A Gentleman is slated to release on August 25. Release the trailer already, guys!