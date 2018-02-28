A ghost or a village belle – which look of Anushka Sharma made your jaws drop to the floor?

The trailer of Anushka Sharma‘s upcoming film, Pari, is terrifying to say the least. The actress has pushed the envelope for every film under her banner. If in NH10 she impressed us with her action chops, for Phillauri, she delivered a more spirited performance. With Pari she is delving in the horror genre. Even from what little that we saw of her witch avatar in the trailer, we can say that she will be making us scream our lungs out. And the film is releasing during Holi. Guess what? This is the first time in 10 years that a horror story is releasing during this festive period! Now the biggest hit in last 10 years during this period was Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which earned a whopping Rs 116.68 crore. Will Pari manage to beat it? If the content is as intriguing as the trailer, it sure can become one of the biggest hits of the year.. (Also read: Making of Pari: The secret to Anushka Sharma’s eerie look is OUT!)

In the poster of Pari, Anushka has these devilish grin on her face while it is smeared in blood. The film has managed to get every horror genre fans deeply psyched about the film. The screamers that are released every other day has left everyone get nightmares. If the glimpses are so scary, we can only imagine what the whole film must be. It’s such an applause worthy move by the actress. No contemporary of hers would agree to produce and act in a film which belongs to this genre that’s because mainstream artistes have mostly stayed away from it. That’s where Anushka has made her presence felt. Check out her look here…

If we talk about Sui Dhaaga here, the desi rooted to tradition look of the actress did get to us. We mean we have never seen Anushka in such a garb but it’s commendable how she slipped into the character so effortlessly. Check out the new viral picture here…

Now you tell us which look freaked you out more…

Anushka Sharma, you have turned into a shape-shifter!